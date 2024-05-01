Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $58.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

