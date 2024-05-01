Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.02.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

