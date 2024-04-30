VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

