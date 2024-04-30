Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Udemy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $570,044. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Udemy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Udemy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

