Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 451 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

