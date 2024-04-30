Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

