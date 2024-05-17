TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $405.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.