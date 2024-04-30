Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $118,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

