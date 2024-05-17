Jump Financial LLC Sells 66,206 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,206 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

