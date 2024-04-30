Truist Financial Corp Acquires 713 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $277.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.27 and its 200-day moving average is $227.47.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.