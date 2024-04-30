Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

