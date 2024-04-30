Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

