Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.37 and a beta of 0.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.78.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.