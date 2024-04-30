General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $287.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $262.41. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

