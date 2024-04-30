Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

