Truist Financial Corp Has $33.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $159.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.