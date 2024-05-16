Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

NYSE:ELV opened at $539.99 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $543.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

