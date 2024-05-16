Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,438,778. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $296.65 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.