Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.