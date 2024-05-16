Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 14,680 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

