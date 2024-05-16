Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

