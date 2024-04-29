Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.