Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in H World Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in H World Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

