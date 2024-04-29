Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

