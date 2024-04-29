Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 17,443 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $21,370,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $10,648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 1,038,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.