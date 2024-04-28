Morgan Stanley Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 27.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.