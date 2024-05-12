Lincoln National Corp Buys 264 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

