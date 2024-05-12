Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,398 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of MGM Resorts International worth $108,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.