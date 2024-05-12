Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.62 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Waters worth $117,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $158,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $351.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.13. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

