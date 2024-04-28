IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after buying an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEX by 6,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 50.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,159,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

NYSE IEX opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

