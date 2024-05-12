Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

