Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $91,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

