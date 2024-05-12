Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SAP by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

