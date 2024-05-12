Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,323 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $110,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $12,658,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Loews by 118.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Loews by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Loews by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.