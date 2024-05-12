Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

