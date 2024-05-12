Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.