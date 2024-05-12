Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $878.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

