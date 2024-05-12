Benchmark Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 980.82% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roblox by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Roblox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

