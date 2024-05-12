Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,719 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $111,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RHP opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.