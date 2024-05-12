Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $203.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

