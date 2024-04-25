Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.22.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

