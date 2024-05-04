Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $91,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 65.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock worth $35,970,816. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

