Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

