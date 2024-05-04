Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 5,441 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,359,000 after buying an additional 751,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

