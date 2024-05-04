YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 33.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.