Savant Capital LLC Sells 289 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

