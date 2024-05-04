Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

