Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 52,183 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.