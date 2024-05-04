Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 52,183 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
