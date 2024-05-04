Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.6 %

TDOC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.