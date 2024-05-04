ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.
ANSS stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average is $322.00. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
