ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average is $322.00. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.